Handy Living Nate Burnt Orange Damask Side Chairs (Set of 2)
The button tufted seat back and tapered legs of this armless chair set of two (2) chairs provide an elegant feel. Covered in a 100% Polyester classic damask pattern fabric. Perfect for the living room, dining room or office, the scale of this chair accommodates any room environment. Some assembly required with supplied tool. Takes less than 30 minutes to assemble the set. Imported, color may vary. Color: Burnt Orange.