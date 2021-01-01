Natalie Velvet Pouf Gray - Décor Therapy

Whether you're kicking up your feet or pulling up a small, soft seat to chat with friends or play a board game, this classic round pouf footstool is the ideal piece. Firm, yet cozy, this plush velvet pouf sits at 14" high to raise your seat or your feet just off the ground. The round top is decorated with tonal embroidery for a pleasing texture that doesn't detract with colors.Great for a living room, bedroom, reading area or playroom. Pattern: Solid.