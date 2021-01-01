Natalie 7'10" x 7'10" Rug - Black/Beige - Safavieh

Natalie indoor outdoor rugs bring interior design style to busy living spaces, inside and out. Natalie is beautifully styled with patterns from classic to contemporary, all draped in fashionable colors and made in sizes and shapes to fit any area. Natalie rugs are made with enhanced polypropylene in a special sisal weave that achieves intricate designs that are easy to maintain - simply clean with a garden hose. Natalie indoor-outdoor rugs are made with durable synthetic materials to help them to withstand high traffic and natural weather elements. Size: 7'10"x7'10". Color: Black/Beige. Pattern: Quatrefoil Design.