Laura Ashley Natalie 3-Piece Green Floral Cotton King Duvet Cover Set

Jade green is a serenely beautiful color and it brings a lovely tranquility to this classic floral toile on a cream cotton ground. Coordinated with a crisp shirting stripe on the duvet cover reverse, this timeless classic fits easily into a modern bedroom. This gorgeous duvet cover set is 100 Percent cotton and machine washable for easy care. Duvet cover features button closure with inner ties. Twin Duvet set includes: one 86 in. L x 66 in. W duvet cover and one 21 in. L x 27 in. W sham. Full/Queen duvet set includes: 92 in. L x 88 in. W duvet cover and two 21 in. L x 27 in. W shams. King duvet set includes: 92 in. L x 106 in. W duvet cover and two 21 in. L x 37 in. W shams.