Darlee Nassau Cast Aluminum Patio Loveseat
Darlee Nassau Cast Aluminum Patio Loveseat. B/DL603-2 / CUSHION. Outdoor Loveseats. Wrap your guests in all the comforts represented by the Nassau collection. This outdoor patio deep seating loveseat features cast aluminum frame construction that is lighter in weight than wrought iron, and is rust resistant. The antique bronze frame is powder coated, making it tougher than conventional paint finishes. This outdoor patio deep seating loveseat includes sesame polyester cushions.