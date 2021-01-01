Ameriwood Home Nashville 62 in. Electric Fireplace TV Stand in Rustic Oak for TVs Up to 65 in.

Turn up the ambiance with the Ameriwood Home Nashville Fireplace TV Stand. Made of laminated MDF and particleboard, the medium brown woodgrain finish is sure to complement your living room, family room or sitting rooms decor with its traditional style and molding details. This electric fireplace allows you to enjoy the flame with or without heat, and features a LED light source boasting up to 50,000-hours of life. The fireplace warms rooms up to 400 sq. ft. and also offers open storage for your cable box, gaming console or Blu-Ray player. The TV Stand holds a flat screen TV up to 65 in. with a maximum weight of 120 lbs. so you can relax in the comfort of your own home while watching your favorite TV shows or movies. It also features easy-access storage behind 2 glass doors to keep your Blu-Rays, books and remotes from the everyday dust. The Stand ships flat to your door in 3 boxes and 2 adults are recommended to assemble. After fully assembled, this Fireplace TV Stand measures to be 31.9 in. H x 62 in. W x 17.8 in. D. Color: Rustic Oak.