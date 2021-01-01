From blakeway worldwide panoramas, inc
NASCAR Pocono Raceway by Christopher Gjevre Framed Photographic Print
Advertisement
This aerial panorama of Pocono Raceway was taken by Christopher Gjevre during the Pocono 400 Presented by #NASCAR Sprint Cup Series race. Known as the Tricky Triangle, Pocono has celebrated several milestones since its first race in 1968, including its first 500-mile Indy race in 1971 and its first NASCAR 500-mile race in 1974. In 1990, the raceway began a major renovation which transformed the track. Today, Pocono has become one of the most environmentally conscious tracks in NASCAR, with a photovoltaic power plant adjacent to the track, generating clean electricity for the raceway. Pocono also boasts a triangular configuration and the widest main straight, with the longest and widest pit road.