Trademark NASCAR 31 in. Chrome Swivel Cushioned Bar Stool, Black/Chrome

The Trademark NASCAR Bar Stool is a stylish and comfortable addition to your kitchen space. This stool features a swivel design, so you can easily interact with other people in the room without moving your chair. Featuring a modern style, it is perfect for revamping your current decor. It has a vinyl seat, which has a similar look to leather but is particularly easy to clean. Designed from metal, the frame can stand up to frequent use, making it ideal for any kitchen or bar. This multi-colored stool is ideal for brightening up any room and will contrast nicely with more basic styles of furniture. Color: Black/Chrome.