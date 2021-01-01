WAUDOG NASA Nylon Standard Dog Collar, X-Small: 9 to 14-in neck, 9/16-in wide

**Remember to measure your pet for the paw-fect fit.** Gain peace of mind when you’re strolling with your sidekick with a WAUDOG NASA Nylon Standard Dog Collar. Paw-fect for training sessions or your daily walk, this clever collar is equipped with a smart QR-tag that lets you create an electronic passport for your pal to help find him if he gets lost. The collar is made from durable, fade-resistant nylon that stays vibrant longer. A locking buckle helps keep your canine secure, and the metal D-ring is made from rust-resistant, sturdy steel.