Narrow Dresser Tower with 4 Drawers - Vertical Storage for Bedroom, Bathroom, Laundry, Closets, and More, Steel Frame, Wood Top, Easy Pull Fabric.

4-DRAWER NARROW DRESSER (GRAY) Style meets function with our lightweight storage tower, complete with a wood surface and vertical drawers Pairs beautifully with the Foldable Furniture Collection DISPLAY & DE-CLUTTER Wood top provides hard surface for displaying lamps, alarm clocks, books, eyeglasses, and more Nightstand style drawers are great for storing, linens, baby clothes, lingerie, baby clothes, scarves, socks, accessories, gadgets, toiletries, cosmetics, hair/beauty products, paperwork, toys, laundry & knitting supplies, and household clutter FOR HOME, OFFICE, DORM Suitable for compact spaces, bedroom, laundry area, closet, nursery, guest room, entryway, college dorm room, small apartment solutions, etc Can be used as bedside storage night stand, 4 drawer dresser, storage chest, sofa end tables, office supply storage, kids nightstand, or baby nursery table Complements most dcor whether traditional, rustic, or modern REMOVABLE & FOLDABLE DRAWERS Soft fabr