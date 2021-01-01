Narrow Decorated 6' Black Pine Artificial Christmas Tree with 100 Clear Lights

A pop-up tree is easy, fun, and festive for small spaces, such as apartments, schools, and office spaces. When you want a little winter color and holiday spirit, but the center pole together and lift this tree up, it holds together with a hook and then you plug it in, giving you an instant tree. 100 Warm white LED lights to shine and sparkle on the attached balls and snowflake decorations that you can add to with your own color theme. Enjoy the holidays and spend less time decorating, the options are endless with this green tree that will enhance your holiday special traditions.