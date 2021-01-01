Add a touch of style to your home with the Walden Standard Decorative Window Curtain Rod by Kenney.?The 5/8 inch diameter Walden curtain rod in pewter features matching square finial ends. Use in your kitchen, bedroom, dining room, and living room to hang light to medium weight curtains. The telescoping rod adjusts from 48 inches to 86 inches to fit your window and projects 3 inches from the wall. It is ideal for hanging curtains with pockets, grommets, back tabs, and tab tops, but can also be used with clip rings.?Drapery Hardware Set Includes: one telescoping steel curtain rod with decorative glass finials (2.31\" L x 1.97\" W x 1.97\" H), two mounting brackets, one center support, screws, drywall anchors, and installation instructions. Kenney Narragansett 48-in to 86-in Glass/Pewter Steel Single Curtain Rod | KN75301REM