From unique loom
Unique Loom Narenj Adams Tan 10' 0 x 10' 0 Round Rug, Beige
Perfect for a range of settings, the Unique Loom Nain Design Collection 10 ft. x 10 ft. Area Rug will enhance your current decor. This loomed rug has stain-resistant fabrics and fade-resistant materials, which ensure that it won't discolor. Crafted with medallion accents, it will add a bohemian-chic character to any home. It features a 100% polypropylene design, making it a lasting choice for any living space. Designed with elements of beige, it will add a subdued and minimalist touch to your room.