Narcisso Frame 3 Nesting Tables

Depicting minimalistic yet sophisticated design, this 3 piece coffee table set comprises 1 coffee table and 2 side tables. Incorporated with aesthetically visible grain details and a wide tabletop, it is supported sturdily on knock-down tubular legs. Constructed sturdily from the combination of acacia wood and metal frame for prolonged durability, the dual-tone finish in the hues of oak brown and striking, adds a revamping flair to it. A perfect addition to any decor setting, the matching look of the set can set a riveting charm to the aesthetics of any kind of interior. The side tables can be tucked underneath the coffee table to save space.