Nara LED Wall/Ceiling Light by Aqua Creations - Color: Red (Nara24w/c-Redwood)

The Nara LED Wall/Ceiling Light derives its name directly from the ancient Japanese capital which was built in a grid-like pattern. The classic shapes of the Nara LED Wall/Ceiling Light are always chic and will have an elegant effect on any room. The particular design introduces a combination of hand crafted silk with plain geometry. Aqua Creations started back in 1994 when Ayala Serfaty and Abi Serfaty started working from their home. Today Aqua Creations is still led by founder and creative director Abi Serfaty who takes pride in their combination of artistic values, aesthetics and quality. Each one of their stunning lights are all handmade and utilize advanced and sustainable lighting technology. Shape: Square. Color: Red.