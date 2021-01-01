NAR-Uto Akatsuki Gaming Mouse Pad Mouse Mat Non-Slip Rubber Mousepad for Computer Office Desk 7 X 8.6 in

Suitable For Office, Games, Learning, Desktop Computers, Notebook Computers, Personal Computers, Consoles, Etc. The Gaming Mouse Pad Is Designed For Office Workers And Players Who Use The Mouse For A Long Time Every Day To Reduce The Friction Between The Wrist And The Table And Reduce Fatigue. Therefore, You Won'T Feel Tired Even If You Use It For A Long Time. You Can Operate Smoothly And Accurately Without Sliding The Surface Of The Gaming Mouse Pad. In Addition, The Back Can Prevent Sliding And Movement, Which Effectively Prevents The Mouse Pad From Sliding And The Obvious Movement Of The Mouse During The Game. Waterproof / Dustproof Through Simple Waterproof / Dustproof Treatment, The Gaming Mouse Pad Can Be Used On Water And Wiped With A Cloth. Because It Is Made Of Cloth, It Can Be Washed Even If It Is Dirty. We Recommend That You Gently Wash Your Clothes With Warm Water And Soap. If You Have Any Questions About Quality Assurance, Please Contact Us. The Problem Will Be Resolv