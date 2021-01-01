From venetian worldwide
Venetian Worldwide Naples Sand Fabric 6-Seater L-Shaped Sectional Sofa with Ottoman, Brown
This 3-Piece sectional sofa set has a lot going for it. This sand polyfiber sectional includes a large seating space, double tiered pillow cushion back support and arm rests trimmed in nickel finished studs. But that's not all. It also comews with a reversible chaise and accent cocktail ottoman with matching stud trim. Sofa set is also available in chocolate polyfiber and espresso bonded leather upholstery.