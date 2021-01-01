From luxeo
LuXeo Naples Gray Queen-Size Bed Fabric Headboard with Ash Veener Walnut Bed Frame
Advertisement
Clean and contemporary, the Naples bed creates a wonderful focal point as it combines dark finish wood with chic gray fabric upholstery. The bed features a tall headboard with vertical tufting that's framed in wood with rounded corners that add a soft touch. Tapered legs and low-profile modern rails feature a matching ash veneer wood Walnut finish while providing a stylish, finished look to the overall presentation of the Naples bed.