54" Naples Corner TV Stand with Fireplace Black Oak - Room & Joy

Get a stylish place to place your TV with the Room and Joy Naples Corner TV Stand with Fireplace. The Stand can accommodate most TVs up to 54” wide or up to 60 lbs. The finish on the laminated MDF and particleboard pairs well with any style and décor. This stylish TV Stand fits easily into a corner to save floor space. The 18” electric fireplace insert features a realistic flame effect that can be used with or without heat to enjoy the ambiance even in the warm summer months. The insert plugs into a standard 120V outlet and can heat a room up to 400 square feet. The top divided shelf offers plenty of space to organize your cable box, DVD player, and audio equipment. The wire management holes make it easy to plug in devices and keep your cords tangle free. Behind the 2 doors are 2 shelves, 1 adjustable, to organize DVDs and games. The doors feature glass inserts to add an updated and modern look to the Stand. The TV Stand ships flat to your door in 2 boxes and requires assembly upon opening. Two adults are rmended to assemble. Once assembled, the TV Stand measures to be 30.8”H x 47.2”W x 22.44”D. Color: Black Oak.