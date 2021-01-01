From venetian worldwide

Venetian Worldwide Naples Chocolate Fabric 6-Seater L-Shaped Sectional Sofa with Ottoman, Brown

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Make a bowl of popcorn and lie down on this Venetian Worldwide Naples Convertible Sectional. Featuring a classic style, this sectional is excellent for creating an appearance that is relaxing and inviting. It has a fabric build and leather upholstery, providing you with luxury and superior comfort. This sectional is easy to clean, helping you keep it stain and crumble-free. Color: Chocolate.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com