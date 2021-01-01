Expand your dining room outdoors with the Naples 7-piece dining set from Hanover. This striking dining set includes 6 padded sling chairs and a 40\" x 118\" expandable dining table. Designed for the those who love to entertain outdoors, treat yourself to a premium dining set that’s ready to accommodate those last minute guests. The dining table measures 40” x 78”, but expands out to 118” at a moment’s notice. It features clean lines and a cool gray finish. Each chair is bound with padded sling fabric that provides additional comfort throughout the meal. The chairs are lightweight and stackable, so they are easy to move around and transfer in and out of storage. All items are constructed with durable aluminum frames and weather-resistant materials so they’re built-to-last year after year. Enjoy more time outdoors with the Naples Dining Collection. Hanover Naples 7-Piece Gray Frame Patio Set with Gray Hanover | NAPDN7PCHB-GRY