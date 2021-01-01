Napkin Rings, Pack of 60 Rhinestone Napkin Rings Diamond Adornment for Place Settings, Wedding Receptions, Dinner or Holiday Parties, Family.

Best Quality Guranteed. Plastic Material: Rhinestone, Plastic; Size: Size: 5 x 1.6inch / 13 x 4 CM, Each one have a sturdy velcro which easy for use. Sparkly: This beaded napkin rings are made of plastic facets simulate the look of expensive rhinestones and shine brilliantly in the light. Great for wedding decoration, baby shower, bridal shower, Christmas, and banquet reception catering. Purpose: This product can use be a napkin ring and a chair sashes, you also make a DIY to anything. Like decorate candles vases, wedding bouquets, cake and cake stands, head & cake tables, chairs / chair covers and other special event decor to provide a truly elegant look. Package including:60*Gold Rhinestone Napkin Rings, this party napkin rings can reusable and are cheap enough for one-time use