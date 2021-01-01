Trademark Fine Art 'Napali Coast Kauai' Canvas Art by Pierre Leclerc, White Matte, Birch Frame:Artist: Pierre LeclercSubject: LandscapesStyle: ContemporaryProduct type: birch frame, white mat, acrylicThis ready to hang, matted framed art piece features dramatic shadows on the rocky cliffs of the Napali Coast as it meets the turquoise ocean water.A giclee print under acrylic in a birch wood frame. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating museum quality fine art reproductions. This high quality print is matted using antique white matting and comes in a birch wood frame. A clear acrylic facing is added to protect the print. The piece is fully assembled by professional framers and comes ready to hang. The antique white mat allows the image to really stand out, making it a great addition to any space.