From wac lighting
Napa 9in LED Pendant 3000K in Black
Extruded acrylic diffuser. 10ft of wire included to extend up to a total of 120in. Three 12in and one 6in downrods included (additional downrods sold separately). Canopy includes hang straight swivel for slope ceilings. AC LED technology - no driver or transformer required. Easily fits on a pancake junction box. 277V, 240V, or custom CCT options available by special order. Smooth and continuous dimming with an electronic low voltage (ELV) dimmer. High Powered Replaceable LED Module CRI: 90, Rated Hours: 50000, Color Temp: 3000K. Standards: ETL & cETL UL 1598 listed for Damp Locations. CEC Title 24 Compliant., Manufacturer: WAC Lighting