Hydro Systems Napa 72 in. Acrylic Rectangular Drop-in Reversible Drain Bathtub in White

The Napa is a statement of sophistication in design and classic proportions. It surpasses every standard of luxury and aesthetics with contoured side walls, a gently sloping backrest and molded armrests Meticulously handcrafted to provide the perfect bathing experience, this sophisticated model features a boldly elegant design while offering 21st Century tub technology that only a luxury bathtub can afford. Hydro Systems uses only the highest quality, durable, easy to clean acrylic that will never fade, stain, or lose its luster. The long lasting, high gloss finish requires a minimal amount of care while providing both sound and temperature insulation. Slip resistant bottoms ensure safety for every member of your family. This model is covered by a 99/9 warranty provides the best coverage in the business. The tub and shell are covered for 99 years, with all major components covered by a 9 year limited warranty. Must order drain separately for this model. Color: White.