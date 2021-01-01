From red barrel studio
Naomi Hazel Walnut Brown Finished 2-Drawer Wood Nightstand
Advertisement
Establish an elegant aesthetic in your bedroom with the Naomi nightstand. Constructed from wood, the Naomi features two drawers to store all the bedside essentials. Its handsome hazel walnut finish and paneling give the piece a classic look that’s always in style, while black square knobs lend a modern touch. Pair this nightstand with the Naomi chest to complete the look. The Naomi nightstand is made in Malaysia and requires assembly.