Safavieh Nantucket Harbor 4 x 6 Blue Indoor Abstract Coastal Area Rug Cotton | NAN220A-4

$79.37
In stock
Description

The mastery of New England's fiber artists is beautifully displayed in the brilliant colors and distinctive weave of Nantucket Area Rugs. Exquisite rainbows of color are woven into a myriad of designs and patterns, creating these marvelous renditions of fine textile craft art. Nantucket rugs are hand-tufted for a cushion-soft feel underfoot vivid designs. Safavieh Nantucket Harbor 4 x 6 Blue Indoor Abstract Coastal Area Rug Cotton | NAN220A-4

