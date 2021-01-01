From first deal
NanoPi R2S Router Duad Core Dual Gigabit Support OpenWrt LEDE Ubuntu DIY WiFi Router
Advertisement
Specifications: ModelNanoPi R2SCPUModel: Rockchip RK3328Number of cores: Quad-core cortex-A53Frequency: 4 x Cortex-A53 Up to 1.4GHzMemoryRAM: 1GB DDR4StorageMicroSD Slot: MicroSD x 1 for external storage up to 128GBConnectivityEthernet: Gbps Ethernet x 1 USB3.0 to Gbps Ethernet x 1Pin-headerSerial debug port x1: 2.54mm pitch 2 pin-header (3.3V TTL)KeyUser Key x 1LEDSYS LED (Red) x 1WAN LED (Green) x 1LAN LED (Green) x 1OthersWorking temperature: 0? to 80?PowerDC 5V/2AOS SupportFriendlyWrt 19.07- (64-bit)Ubuntu Core 18.04 (64-bit) (Linux-5.4 + U-boot- 2017.11)PCB6 LayerDimension55.6 x 52mmWeight115g Features:1. Rockchip RK3328 Quad-core A532. 1GB DDR4 RAM3. Dual Gbps Ethernet ports4. USB-C power in5. AES acceleration.6. Ubuntucore/ FridenglyWrt/ LEDE support.7.