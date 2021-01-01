Sea Gull Lighting Nance 2-Light Heirloom Bronze Semi-Flushmount Convertible Pendant

The mid-century inspired Nance lighting collection by Sea Gull Lighting is a versatile transitional design which fits in a wide array of traditional or contemporary settings. The tapered, off-white, faux silk shades add warmth and sophistication. The large pendant and semi-flush faux silk drum shades are complemented nicely with Satin Etched Opal glass diffusers to soften the downlight. In either of the available Brushed Nickel or Heirloom Bronze finishes; all the Nance fixtures are timeless additions to any foyer, kitchen or dining area. The assortment includes three- five- and nine-light chandeliers; a one-light wall sconce; two-, three-light bath vanity fixtures; a three-light drum pendant and two-light drum semi-flush convertible pendant.