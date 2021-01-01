Inspired by the best colors and forces of nature, Namib is a product that offers lasting stain resistance and has the very lowest VOC emissions on the market. It is made of polypropylene, one of the most fade-resistant and cost-effective fibers on the market. It absorbs virtually no moisture, so you are guaranteed to get longer-lasting carpet. This solution-dyed fiber already has the colors added prior to production of the carpet, which makes it very resistant to stains and provides dazzling, ever-lasting coloring, two great advantages for rooms where traffic is moderate, such as bedrooms and living rooms. Lowe's Namib Firefly Glow Carpet Sample in Off-White | LU761- 9513E