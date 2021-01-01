Name: Tommy, Hand-Written Style Air Series Clear Silicone Case With 3D Printed Design And Air-Pocket Cushion Bumper For Iphone X/Xs

Material: Silicone: Form Factor: Bumper Color: Name: Tommy, Hand-Written Style Compatible Phone Models: Iphone Xs/X Pattern: Tommy/Hand-Written Style It Incorporates The Best Of Both Worlds: Optimal Everyday Protection In A Small & Light Form-Factor. Built-In Air Pockets Provide The Same Level Of Protection As Most 'Heavy-Duty' Cases, Yet Add Almost No Additional Weight Or Bulkiness. With Proprietary Mnm Technology (Magnetic Neutral Material) The Air Series Ensures Compatibility With Wireless Chargers (Most Competitor Cases Interfere With Wireless Charging). The 3D-Printed Design Appears Handcrafted And Makes Air Series More Than A Protective Phone Case But Also, An Expression Of Your Personality.