Nakiri Knife - Razor Sharp Meat Cleaver 7 inch High Carbon German Stainless Steel Vegetable Kitchen Knife, Multipurpose Asian Chef Knife for Home.

Best Quality Guranteed. ALL-PURPOSE NAKIRI KNIFE: The classic 7 inch kitchen knife is flexible for all kinds of heavy duty preps, like slicing, dicing, chopping and mincing. A truly all-around cooking knife, is easy to re-sharpen, clean and maintain. ULTRA SHARP EDGE: The blade of cleavers is made of German 5Cr15Mov stainless steel (not real Damascus) with 56+ hardness. The razor sharp cutting edge allows you to cut foods effortlessly. All the world-renowned cutlery brands including ZWIILL, W-M-F and SHUN adopt the same steel, which is rust -proof and durable for long time use. ERGONOMICALLY HANDLE: The ergonomics shape perfect balances the handle and the thin blade at the pinch point, ensures the ease of movement. The soft pakkawood handle is integrated with the Japanese nakiri knife's blade, creating comfortable grip. WAVE PATTERN: The special waved pattern is strikingly beautiful like a Damascus knife. It decreases food friction and makes the veg