Nailin Cable Clips 50Pack Wire Cord Manament For Audio Video Coaxial and Network Cables Easy Installation White with Resealable Bag 51281

Best Quality Guranteed. SECURE AND ORGANIZE CABLES Clips secure audio, video, and network cables to walls and baseboards for a clean and organized look PREVENT ACCIDENTS AND DAMA Secure loose and exposed cables and wires in order to help avoid trips and falls while also preventing dama to cable or connected devices 50-PACK IN RESEALABLE BAG Packa includes fifty (50) individual cable clips in a resealable bag for organized stora ideal for contractors and installers EASY INSTALLATION Designed for simple and easy installation (hammer required not included) PURCHASE ALSO INCLUDES A limited-lifetime warranty and free U.S-based technical support available to answer any questions or issues with your purchase