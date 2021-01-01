From mineral fusion
Mineral Fusion Nail Polish Wine Not? 340
Advertisement
TO USE: Start with Mineral Fusion Base Coat, then apply nail polish once Base Coat is dry. Allow 3 minutes to dry between coats. Finish with Mineral Fusion Nail Polish Top Coat. Full and even coverage in just 2 coats. Ultra-long wear performance (96.6% intact on average after 6 days). Less fragile nails with hardening technology. Seamless application with custom wide brush 77% Naturally Derived* Eco-friendly, upgraded manufacturing utilized renewable resources. Vegan, cruelty-free formula