essie Nail Polish, Blanc, 0.46 fl oz (packaging may vary)

GLOSSY SHINE NAIL POLISH: This glossy nail polish provides flawless coverage & outstanding durability. Includes our exclusive easy-glide brush that fits every nail size for streak-free application. THE PERFECT MANICURE: We believe in making life colorful for everyone. For a perfect manicure, use apricot cuticle oil, essie base coat, 2 coats of essie polish, & seal with essie top coat. ICONIC & TRENDSETTING: Choose from our palette of iconic nail enamel shades & trendsetting colors, with limited edition collections, quick dry formulas, lust-worthy longwear hues & nail colors that care. AMERICA'S NAIL EXPERT: We inspire a love for the manicure experience with a wit & style that's become the go-to for salon professionals, beauty junkies, industry insiders, celebrities & fashion icons. ESSIE NAIL LUXURY: For more than 35 years, we've been a color authority & leader in nail luxury, committed to high quality standards with an award-winning line of nail polishes & nail care products.