OPI Nail Polish, OPI On Collins Ave., 0.5 fl oz

Transform your look with OPI Nail Lacquer in OPI On Collins Ave.. This magnificent, rich shade is designed to stay chip-free for at least two weeks after application. OPI nail polish dries fast and streak-free using the exclusive ProWide brush which consists of stacked bristles for optimal application. Polish does not contain any toluene, formaldehyde or DBP. It's a simple way to get professional results right at home. From eye-popping bright polishes to treatments that transform nails, it's no wonder OPI is the most-asked-for brand in the industry. Each bottle contains 0.5 Fl Oz of polish.