Full Nail Button Tufted Wingback Velvet Bed White - Threshold

This stylish Nail Button Wingback Velvet Bed from Threshold™ will complete your bedroom decor and bring your favorite pieces together. Nothing in the bedroom is as important as the bed and this soft, velvety wingback bed is just the thing you've been needing in your life. The cushioned back makes it comfortable to sit up in bed for breakfast or a comfy movie night. Overall Width: 61 Inches Overall Height: 56 Inches Overall Depth: 80 Inches Bottom of Headboard to floor: 24 Inches Bottom rail to floor: 4 Inches Top rail to floor: 13.5 Inches Bed Frame to Floor: 6 Inches Wingback Depth: 8 Inches Size: Full. Color: Velvet White. Pattern: Solid.