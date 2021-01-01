Twin Nail Button Notched Headboard Parchment - Threshold

Add comfort and sophistication to your sleep space with this Twin Nail Button Notched Headboard Parchment from Threshold™. Upholstered in soft material and accented with nail buttons along the edge, this beautiful headboard will add a luxurious touch to your room. Whether you want to catch up on your reading or just want to sit back when watching television, this headboard will have you relaxing in comfort while adding a stylish touch to your space. Overall Width: 41 Inches Overall Height: 54 Inches Overall Depth: 4 Inches Bottom of Headboard to floor: 24 Inches Pattern: Solid.