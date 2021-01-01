No doubt your bed's pretty cozy, but it won't look truly snuggle-worthy until you add a little plaid - that's why we love the Skyline Furniture Nail Button Notched Headboard - Stewart Dress Multi. Cotton upholstery in Stewart Dress Multi fully covers plush foam padding for the ultimate in comfort. Yet this headboard isn't afraid to get a little dressy, either, thanks to a scalloped silhouette and gold nailhead button trim along the edges. The frame is crafted of solid pine with metal legs and attaches to any standard bed frame with the included hardware packet. Height can be adjusted up to three inches. Just choose your size and settle in. Dimensions:Twin: 41W x 4D x 54H in.Full: 56W x 4D x 54H in.Queen: 62W x 4D x 54H in.King: 74W x 4D x 54H in.California King: 78W x 4D x 54H in. Skyline Furniture was founded in 1948 with the goal of producing stylish, affordable, quality furniture for the home. After more than 50 years, this family-run business is still designing and manufacturing unique products that meet the ever-changing demands of the modern home furnishing industry. Located in the south suburbs of Chicago, the company produces a wide variety of innovative products for the home, including chairs, headboards, benches, and coffee tables. (SKY1525-4)