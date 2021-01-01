Nail Button Notched Bed Twin Linen Linen - Threshold

Add a sophisticated and elegant look to any bedroom with the Nail Button Notched Bed from Threshold. This bed frame set is made with metal and sturdy pine wood for durability. The headboard has scalloped accents along the top, while shiny metal nailhead trim around the edge adds a touch of texture and style. Simply add your own mattress, box spring, favorite blanket and comfy pillows to this contemporary upholstered bed frame set and sleep in comfort and style. Overall Width: 41 Inches Overall Height: 54 Inches Overall Depth: 78 Inches Bottom of Headboard to floor: 24 Inches Bottom rail to floor: 4 Inches Top rail to floor: 13.5 Inches Bed Frame to Floor: 6 Inches Size: Twin. Color: Linen Linen. Pattern: Solid.