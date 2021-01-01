Nahunta 3 - Drawer Nightstand in Brown
Description
Features:Metal drawer glidesStained and sealed drawersNightstand has metal drawer glides, marble top, felt lined top drawer. Stained and sealed drawerColor: BrownFrame Material: Solid + Manufactured WoodFrame Material Details: Frame Metal Finish Application: Frame Manufactured Wood Type: Frame Wood Species: AlderTop Material: MarbleTop Material Details: Top Manufactured Wood Type: Top Metal Finish Application: Top Wood Species: Drawers Included: YesNumber of Drawers: 3Locking: Soft Close or Self Close Drawer Glides: NoFelt Lined Drawers: Drawer Glide Mechanism: Dovetail Joints: Doors Included: NoNumber of Doors: Orientation of Doors: Shelving Included: NoNumber of Shelves: Open Shelf/Base: Adjustable Shelves: Upholstered: NoUpholstery Material: Upholstery Material Details: Upholstery Fill Material: Upholstery Fill Material Details: Handle/Accent Material: MetalBachelors Chest: NoMirrored: NoCountry of Origin: Viet NamFelt Pads Included: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseRound: NoDS Wood Tone: Espresso WoodFloating Shelf: NoDS Primary Product Style: TraditionalDS Secondary Product Style: Ornate TraditionalIntegrated Tech: NoUSB Port: Integrated Wireless Charging Surface: Built-in Outlets: NoStiftung Warentest Note: Spefications:CE Certified: Energy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: FIRA Certified: ISO 14000 Certified: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoISO 14001 Certified: ISO 9000 Certified: Composite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: ISO 9001 Certified: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: CPSIA Compliant: SOFFA Compliant: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 32.5Overall Width - Side to Side: 37Overall Depth - Front to Back: 22Overall Product Weight: 110Legs: NoLeg Height - Top to Bottom: Tabletop Thickness: Tabletop Weight Capacity: Drawers: YesDrawer Interior Height - Top to Bottom: Drawer Interior Width - Side to Side: Drawer Interior Depth - Front to Back: Drawer Weight Capacity: 30Shelving: NoShelf Height - Distance Between Shelves: Shelf Width - Side to Side: Shelf Depth - Front to Back: Shelf Weight Capacity: Assembly:Adult Assembly Required: NoSuggested Number of People: Estimated Time to Assemble: Additional Tools Required: Avoid Power Tools: Warranty: