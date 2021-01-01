Nahflue Portable Protector Case Compatible with Apple AirTags, Cute Soft Silicone Case with Keychain Ring Anti-Scratch Lightweight Protector (Jack)

?Compatibility?Specially designed for New Apple AirTags 2021.Anti-lost with Keychain Design?The protective cover comes with a keychain, which easily attach to your bag, purse or belt loop, you can carry your airtags everywhere without losing them. High-quality materials?Made of medical grade silicone rubber, soft and comfortable, scratch-resistant, non-slip; protect the key finder from impact, drop and scratches. Perfect fit?This cute case is perfect for your AirTags, easy to install and remove. Lightweight, thin and comfortable touch feelings. No extra burden on you. Focus on service? If you feel dissatisfied with the product, you can contact us at any time, we will provide you with replacements and even refunds as quickly as possible, and customers will always be the first