Noble House Nador Teal/Ivory 7 ft. x 10 ft. Quatrefoil Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug, Teal and Ivory

Easily add an extra layer of style and color to your outdoor space for an aesthetic upgrade. This rug is created with a machine-woven technique and features a quatrefoil pattern that will instantly uplift the atmosphere of your backyard or patio while seamlessly blending into any arrangement with its understated design. Highly resistant to stains, this accessory is created with water-resistant material, making this incredibly durable and easy to maintain so that you can make the most out of your outdoor decor with a simple addition. Color: Teal and Ivory.