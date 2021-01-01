Loloi II Nadia NN-02 Ivory/Fiesta Area Rug 2'-2" x 6'-0"

The stylish pieces from the Nadia collection immaculately blend traditonal and contemporary design that exudes opulence and refined elegance. Durable in construction, the Nadia collection is power loomed of polypropylene and offers long life, maintaining its texture, color, and overall beauty for years to come. With its medium pile, this rug is perfect for withstanding moderate foot traffic while maintaining a cozy and comfortable feel. The traditionally-inspired designs from the Nadia collection effortlessly blend timeless motifs with contemporary design, easily reinvigorating and elevating your décor space. Featuring a ivory color base with navy, saffron, wheat, sky blue, and fuschia design accents. These power loomed designs are intricately crafted using cutting edge technology that allows for durability and detail that can't be replicated by hand. Rug pad recommended to prevent slipping.