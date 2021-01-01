Nadia Lift-Top Storage Ottoman

This lift-top ottoman adds storage space around your house or acts as extra seating in your living room. It has a clean, solid birch frame with four turned feet that give it a more traditional look. This storage bench is upholstered in polyester with nailhead trim and multiple shading options to reflect any style in your home. The seat lifts up to reveal plenty of room for pillows, blankets, and toys. At 42" wide, this ottoman can be a coffee table or a bench at the foot of your bed. We love that it's scratch-resistant, so it can handle regular use from pets and guests. Upholstery Color: Mauve