Worldwide Lighting Nadia Collection 13 Light Chrome Finish and Clear Crystal Vanity Wall Sconce 48" W x 10" H Extra Large
Crafted entirely of brass in bright Polished Chrome Finish and precision-cut and Polished 30% full lead PbO crystals for maximum brilliance and sparkle From the Nadia collection Accommodates up to 13 40-watt maximum candelabra base incandescent E-12 bulb (not included) Brass Frame construction for durability in Polished Chrome (plated) finish and 30% full lead Crystal Wall mount with 6 inch extension from wall, Weight: 14.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: World Wide Lighting