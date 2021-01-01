Na Pali Coast Kauai Hawaii pacific surf holiday Na Pali Coast Kauai Hawaii United States trourist Souvenir Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Na Pali Coast Kauai, hibiscus, whale watchig, beach sunset. Hawaii Oahu memento: Vintage skater classic west coast outfit for travel, vacations and holidays: great underground tourist and travel wear. It's a perfect gift for friends and for your family. Awesome rainbow + star retro classic sunset, fun and urban beach and BBQ outfit and skater & surfer product: great Oahu and surfer product: wear it with your softdrink in the sunset. After surfin, swiming or chilling at the beach or at the ocean. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only