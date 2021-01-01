Metropolitan N950040 24 Light 3 Tier Candle Style Crystal Chandelier from the Vintage / Crystal Collection Oxidized Brass Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Metropolitan N950040 24 Light 3 Tier Candle Style Crystal Chandelier from the Vintage / Crystal Collection Twenty-Four Light Three Tier Candle Style Crystal Chandelier from the Vintage / Crystal CollectionFeatures:Designed to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaSuitable for dry locationsLamping Technologies:Bulb Base - Candelabra (E12): The E12 (Edison 12mm), Candelabra Edison Screw (CES), "Candelabra" is a term for the small-based incandescent light bulbs used in luminaires made for lighting and decoration.Bulb Base - Candelabra (E12): The E12 (Edison 12mm), Candelabra Edison Screw (CES), "Candelabra" is a term for the small-based incandescent light bulbs used in luminaires made for lighting and decoration.Specifications:Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: NoBulb Type: IncandescentChandelier Type: Candle StyleCharacteristics: CrystalDimmable: NoEnergy Star: NoHeight: 64"Location Rating: Dry LocationNumber of Bulbs: 24Number of Tiers: 3Product Weight: 171 lbsSloped Ceiling Compatible: NoTitle 24: NoVoltage: 120vWattage: 960Watts Per Bulb: 40Width: 51" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Metropolitan Lighting is created with European style in mind and is imagined specifically for the sophisticated American design project. Combining classic lines and modern sensibility and functionality, Metropolitan has transformed modern expectations for contemporary, luxury lighting. Metropolitan Lighting chandeliers are available in various collections, styles, sizes, and finishes. Metropolitan - illuminating fine interiors since 1939. Oxidized Brass