Metropolitan N7715 Belle Aurore 16 Light 45" Wide Crystal Linear Chandelier Shadow Silver Leaf Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Metropolitan N7715 Belle Aurore 16 Light 45" Wide Crystal Linear Chandelier FeaturesConstructed of steelDecorated with crystals set into a silver leaf frame(16) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsETL rated for damp locationsCovered under Metropolitan's 1 year warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 18"Minimum Height: 18"Maximum Hanging Height: 65-1/2"Width: 45"Depth: 13-3/4"Product Weight: 40.15 lbsWire Length: 72"Canopy Height: 5"Canopy Width: 22"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 960 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 16Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Shape: T8Bulbs Included: No Shadow Silver Leaf