Metropolitan N7136-597 Abbondanza Convertible 6 Light 24" Wide Drum Chandelier / Wall Sconce with Hand Fused Rings Halcyon Gold Indoor Lighting
Metropolitan N7136-597 Abbondanza Convertible 6 Light 24" Wide Drum Chandelier / Wall Sconce with Hand Fused Rings FeaturesManufactured from steel with multi-layered hand applied gold leaf finishIncludes hand fused ringsRod hung designRequires (6) 60 watt candelabra (E12) bulbsCapable of being dimmed UL and CUL rated for damp locationsIncluded 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 10"Maximum Height: 42"Width: 24"Product Weight: 24.0 lbsCanopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 5-1/8"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 6Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 360 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Halcyon Gold